Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Stuttgart host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Stuttgart's poor form continued last weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Hoffenheim. The Reds took the lead just before the hour mark via a Wataru Endo strike but let it slip from their grasp in the final five minutes of the game.

The hosts sit 17th in the league table with just 19 points from 24 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending drop.

Borussia Monchengladbach played out a highly entertaining and eventful 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in their last game. After finding themselves two goals down in the opening half-hour, Die Borussen began mounting a comeback and thought they had gone all the way before a VAR decision canceled out their additional time winner.

Borussia Monchengladbach sit 13th in the Bundesliga table with 27 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend in a bid to move up the table.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier in the season. The game ended 1-1.

Stuttgart Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-D-L-L-L

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide (Bundesliga): D-L-W-D-L

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Stuttgart

Pascal Stenzel came off injured last time out and will join Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh and Silas Katompa Mvumpa on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Mohamed Sankoh, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Pascal Stenzel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Mamadou Doucoure and Lars Stindl both remain out with injuries and will not play this weekend. Jordan Beyer is also set to miss out due to a suspension, while Marvin Friedrich and Tony Jantschke are both doubts for the game.

Injured: Mamadou Doucoure, Lars Stindl

Doubtful: Tony Jantschke, Marvin Friedrich

Suspended: Jordan Beyer

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Florian Müller; Robert Massimo, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Atakan Karazor; Omar Marmoush, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Sasa Kalajdzic

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Joseph Scally; Jonas Hofmann, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Stuttgart vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Stuttgart are on a nine-game winless streak, losing seven games in that period. They have failed to win any of their last five home league games and could struggle on Saturday.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been extremely disappointing themselves, winning just one of their last six league games. They should, however, be able to come out on top against a fellow struggling and significantly weaker opposition.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Edited by Shardul Sant