Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023 

Stuttgart host Darmstadt at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Friday (September 22) in the Bundesliga.
The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their Bundesliga campaign, occupying the European places. Stuttgart beat Mainz 3-1 in their last game. Striker Serhou Guirassy scoring a brilliant second-half hat-trick to hand the Reds a fifth win in seven games against Mainz.
Stuttgart are fourth in the league table with nine points from four games.
Darmstadt, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to life in the top flight as they find themselves in the drop zone. They drew 3-3 against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game.
Darmstadt held a three-goal lead in the first half before a red card to Matej Maglica early after the restart saw their opponents fight back to restore parity.
Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 15 meetings between the two sides, with Stuttgart leading 5-3.
- The two sides last faced off in a friendly in July 2021, which ended 1-1.
- Darmstadt are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.
- Stuttgart are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.
- Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 13 times.
- Stuttgart (14) are the most prolific side in the Bundesliga this season.
Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Prediction
Stuttgart are on a three-game winning streak and have lost one of their last eight games across competitions. They have won their last three competitive games aat home.
Darmstadt, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak, losing four. They have lost their last five competitive away games and could see defeat.
Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Darmstadt
Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Stuttgart's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)