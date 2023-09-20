Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023 

Stuttgart host Darmstadt at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Friday (September 22) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their Bundesliga campaign, occupying the European places. Stuttgart beat Mainz 3-1 in their last game. Striker Serhou Guirassy scoring a brilliant second-half hat-trick to hand the Reds a fifth win in seven games against Mainz.

Stuttgart are fourth in the league table with nine points from four games.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to life in the top flight as they find themselves in the drop zone. They drew 3-3 against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game.

Darmstadt held a three-goal lead in the first half before a red card to Matej Maglica early after the restart saw their opponents fight back to restore parity.

Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between the two sides, with Stuttgart leading 5-3.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly in July 2021, which ended 1-1.

Darmstadt are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Stuttgart are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 13 times.

Stuttgart (14) are the most prolific side in the Bundesliga this season.

Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Prediction

Stuttgart are on a three-game winning streak and have lost one of their last eight games across competitions. They have won their last three competitive games aat home.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak, losing four. They have lost their last five competitive away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Darmstadt

Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Stuttgart's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)