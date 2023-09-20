Football

Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Sep 20, 2023 18:23 GMT
Stuttgart host Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Stuttgart host Darmstadt at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Friday (September 22) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their Bundesliga campaign, occupying the European places. Stuttgart beat Mainz 3-1 in their last game. Striker Serhou Guirassy scoring a brilliant second-half hat-trick to hand the Reds a fifth win in seven games against Mainz.

Stuttgart are fourth in the league table with nine points from four games.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to life in the top flight as they find themselves in the drop zone. They drew 3-3 against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game.

Darmstadt held a three-goal lead in the first half before a red card to Matej Maglica early after the restart saw their opponents fight back to restore parity.

Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 15 meetings between the two sides, with Stuttgart leading 5-3.
  • The two sides last faced off in a friendly in July 2021, which ended 1-1.
  • Darmstadt are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.
  • Stuttgart are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.
  • Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 13 times.
  • Stuttgart (14) are the most prolific side in the Bundesliga this season.

Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Prediction

Stuttgart are on a three-game winning streak and have lost one of their last eight games across competitions. They have won their last three competitive games aat home.

Darmstadt, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless streak, losing four. They have lost their last five competitive away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Darmstadt

Stuttgart vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Stuttgart's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

