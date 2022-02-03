Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Stuttgart will take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday afternoon as the Bundesliga makes its return after the winter break.

The hosts are on a poor run at the moment. They were beaten 2-0 by Freiburg in their last game, with Hiroki Ito scoring an own goal to hand their opponents the lead.

Stuttgart sit in the relegation zone at 17th place with just 18 points from 20 games. They will be desperate to begin picking up points when the league returns as they look to avoid a second relegation in four seasons.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also struggled for form in 2022. They were beaten 2-0 by the recently rejuvenated Arminia Bielefeld in their last game, marking their third consecutive winless outing in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt currently sit ninth in the league table with 28 points from 20 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt. The home team have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Stuttgart Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Stuttgart

Mohamed Sankoh is out with a knee injury while Omar Marmoush is away at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. The duo are set to miss Saturday's game.

There are doubts over the availability of Lilian Egloff and Nikolas Nartey as the duo make their recovery from injuries.

Injured: Mohamed Sankoh

Doubtful: Lilian Egloff, Nikolas Nartey

Unavailable: Omar Marmoush

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

The visitors will be without the services of Japanese international Daichi Kamada as he is currently injured. Martin Hinteregger and Ragnar Ache are both struggling with injuries as well and may not be available to play this weekend.

Injured: Daichi Kamada

Doubtful: Martin Hinteregger, Ragnar Ache

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Florian Müller (GK); Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Chris Führich, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Borna Sosa; Philipp Förster, Tanguy Coulibaly; Sasa Kalajdzic

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp (GK); Tuta, Makoto Hasebe, Evan N'Dicka; Timothy Chandler, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Ansgar Knauff, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Stuttgart are currently on a five-game winless run, losing four of those games and drawing once. They have failed to score any goals in all five games and have conceded 10 times in that period.

Eintracht Frankfurt are not in the best of form either and are on a three-game winless streak. Their away form has however been commendable, going unbeaten in six of their last seven games on the road. The visitors should win Saturday's clash.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Stuttgart 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Manas Mitul