Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Stuttgart are set to play Eintracht Frankfurt at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich in their most recent Bundesliga game. Goals from young French forward Mathys Tel and midfielder Jamal Musiala for Bayern Munich was cancelled out by goals from midfielder Chris Fuhrich and Guinea international Serhou Guirassy for Stuttgart.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, beat Igor Tudor's Marseille 1-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A first-half goal from Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom sealed the deal for Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt.

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Stuttgart hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost seven and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Eintracht Frankfurt beating Stuttgart 3-2. A goal from French centre-back Evan Ndicka and a brace from Australia international Ajdin Hrustic secured the win for Eintracht Frankfurt. Centre-back Waldemar Anton and Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic scored the consolation goals for Stuttgart.

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-D-L-D

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-D-D

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart will be without Danish midfielder Nikolas Nartey, while forward Luca Pfeiffer is suspended. French winger Tanguy Coulibaly is a doubt. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pellegrino Matarazzo is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey

Doubtful: Tanguy Coulibaly

Suspended: Luca Pfeiffer

Eintracht Frankfurt

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner will be unable to call upon the services of Malian right-back Almamy Toure, Portuguese right-back Aurelio Buta, Cameroonian centre-back Jerome Onguene and left-back Christopher Lenz. There are doubts over the availability of Italian left-back Luca Pellegrini.

Injured: Almamy Toure, Aurelio Buta, Jerome Onguene, Christopher Lenz

Doubtful: Luca Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-5-2): Florian Muller, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Enzo Millot, Atakan Karazor, Naouirou Ahamada, Borna Sosa, Tiago Tomas, Serhou Guirassy

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp, Hrvoje Smolcic, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka, Kristijan Jakic, Daichi Kamada, Djibril Sow, Ansgar Knauff, Jesper Lindstrom, Mario Gotze, Randal Kolo Muani

Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Stuttgart are 14th in the league, and have drawn five of their first six games. They finished 15th last time around, and it will be interesting to see what the club's ambitions are for the immediate future.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are 11th in the league. The current Europa League holders have endured an inconsistent start to their league campaign, but have registered two wins in their last three league fixtures.

Eintracht Frankfurt to win this game.

Prediction: Stuttgart 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Abhinav Anand