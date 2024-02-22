Stuttgart vs FC Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

The action continues in round 23 of the Bundesliga as Stuttgart and FC Koln go head-to-head at the MHP Arena on Saturday (February 24).

Stuttgart continued their push for UEFA Champions League football with a 2-1 victory over Darmstadt at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor at the weekend. Sebastian Hoeness’ side have won four straight Bundesliga games, scoring 13 goals and conceding five, since a 1-0 defeat to Bochum on January 20.

With 46 points from 22 games, Stuttgart are third in the standings, four points behind second-placed Bayern Munich.

Koln, meanwhile, continue to struggle at the bottom end of the table, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen at the weekend.

Timo Schultz’s men have won just once in 10 games across competitions, losing four, since beating Darmstadt 1-0 on December 1. With 16 points from 22 games, Koln are 16th in the Bundesliga, six points behind 15th-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, just above the relegation playoff spot.

Stuttgart vs FC Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stuttgart lead Koln 12-10 in their last 33 meetings.

Stuttgart are on a three-game winning streak against Koln and unbeaten in five meetings, winning four, since a 1-0 loss in December 2021.

Koln are without a win in five away games, losing twice, since a 1-0 victory at Darmstadt on December 1.

Stuttgart have won all but one of their last 10 home games across competitions, with a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on December 10 being the exception.

Stuttgart vs FC Koln Prediction

While Koln will look to kickstart their surge from the relegation zone, they face the daunting challenge of taking on a Stuttgart side firing on all cylinders. Expect a one-sided affair, with the hosts to claim maximum points and extend their recent dominance in the fixture.

Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Koln

Stuttgart vs FC Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: First to score - Stuttgart (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games with Koln.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Stuttgart’s last five outings.)