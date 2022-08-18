Stuttgart vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Stuttgart will host Freiburg at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday afternoon in the third gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts held on for a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig in their first game, with Naouirou Ahamada scoring the equaliser with his first professional goal. They then played out a 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen in their next game and had seemed set to come away with all three points before conceding a late goal.

Stuttgart sit 11th in the standings with just two points. They'll now look to pick up their first league win of the season on Saturday.

Freiburg, meanwhile, cruised to a 4-0 win over Augsburg on the opening day, scoring all four goals after the restart. They were, however, beaten 3-1 by Borussia Dortmund last time out, with Michael Gregoritsch's first-half opener getting cancelled out in the final 13 minutes of the game.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with three points. They'll now look to shake off their latest result this weekend and get their campaign back on track.

Stuttgart vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

There have been 37 meetings between Stuttgart and Freiburg. The hosts have won 22 of those games, while Freiburg have won ten. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Freiburg won 2-0.

Stuttgart Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Stuttgart vs Freiburg Team News

Stuttgart

Tanguy Coulibaly, Nikolas Nartey and Thomas Kastanaras are all injured and will not feature on Saturday.

Injured: Tanguy Coulibaly, Nikolas Nartey, Thomas Kastanaras

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Freiburg

The visitors also have a few absentees ahead of the weekend clash, including Lucas Holer, Kevin Schade and Kimberly Ezekwem. Lukas Kubler is struggling with a thigh injury and could also miss out.

Injured: Lucas Holer, Kevin Schade, Kimberly Ezekwem

Doubtful: Lukas Kubler

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stuttgart vs Freiburg Predicted XIs

Stuttgart (3-5-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Josha Vagnoman, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Chris Fuhrich, Borna Sosa; Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sasa Kalajdzic

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kiliann Sildillia; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Ritsu Doan; Michael Gregoritsch

Stuttgart vs Freiburg Prediction

Stuttgart are on a run of back-to-back draws and have not lost since April. They have lost just one of their last seven competitive outings at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

Meanwhile, Freiburg saw their seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions get snapped in their last outing and will look to bounce back here. They have won their last three games in this fixture and should extend that run this weekend.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Freiburg

