Stuttgart entertain Hamburg at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the first leg of the Bundesliga relegation playoffs on Thursday (June 1).

The hosts finished 16th in the Bundesliga, just a couple of points above 17th-placed Schalke. Stuttgart went unbeaten in their last three games of the season, helping them avoid direct relegation.

They were held to a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in their last league game, with Tiago Tomas equalising five minutes after Ihlas Bebou had broken the deadlock. They were also aided by Schalke's 4-2 defeat on the final game of the day.

Hamburg, meanwhile, ended their 2. Bundesliga campaign on a high, winning the last three games. They did their part with a 1-0 win at Sandhausen, thanks to Jean-Luc Dompe's third-minute strike.

Their direct promotion hopes were shattered on the last day, though, as Heidenheim pulled off an incredible comeback against Jahn Regensburg, scoring twice in injury time for a 3-2 win. They secured the 2. Bundesliga championship while condemning Hamburg to try their luck in the playoffs.

VfB Stuttgart_int @VfB_int



#VfB |

vfb.de/en/vfb/latest/… Hamburger SV secured third place in Bundesliga 2 on Sunday, setting up a tie against VfB Stuttgart in the promotion/relegation play-off. #VfB HSV Hamburger SV secured third place in Bundesliga 2 on Sunday, setting up a tie against VfB Stuttgart in the promotion/relegation play-off. ⤵️#VfB | #VfBHSVvfb.de/en/vfb/latest/…

Stuttgart vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, meeting 117 times across ompetitions since 1937. Stuttgart lead 47-46.

They last met in the 2. Bundesliga in 2020, where Stuttgart won 3-2.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in five home meetings against Hamburg, winning four.

Hamburg had the best-attacking record in the 2. Bundesliga this season, scoring 70 goals in 34 games.

Stuttgart have just one win in seven home games this season.

After going winless in six away games, the visitors have won their last two.

Stuttgart vs Hamburg Prediction

Die Roten have seen a drop in form in recent home outings, winning once since February.

They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against Hamburg and have lost five times against them since the turn of the century. Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last three league outings.

Hamburg, meanwhile, ended the league campaign with three consecutive wins, outscoring their opponents 8-2. Interestingly, five of their eight defeats in 2. Bundesliga this season came on their travels.

While Hamburg are in better form against their southern rivals, their home record is concerning. Considering Stuttgart's home advantage, they should hold the in-form visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-1 Hamburg

Stuttgart vs Hamburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jean-Luc Dompe to score or assist any time - Yes

