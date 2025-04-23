Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025

Stuttgart host Heidenheim at the MHP Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga. The hosts look set to miss out on European qualification through the league but have a cup final against 2. Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld next month, which will present a route to the UEFA Europa League.

Stuttgart played out an end-to-end 4-4 draw with Union Berlin in their last match, falling behind twice before taking the lead, with all eight goals coming in the first half.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, were thrashed 4-0 at home by leaders Bayern Munich in their last match, managing just one shot on target. The 16th-placed visitors are three points above last-placed Holstein Kiel as they seek to stay afloat.

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Stuttgart and Heidenheim, who trail 6-3.

Stuttgart have lost just of their last seven games in the fixture.

Heidenheim have failed to score in their last three matches.

Heidenheim have conceded 60 goals in the top flight this season. Only Bochum (62) and Holstein Kiel (71) have shipped in more.

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Prediction

Stuggart are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have managed one win in their last nine league matches. They have lost their last five home league games.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, have lost their last three games and have won three league games since the start of the year. They are the weaker of the two sides and could see their struggles continue.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Heidenheim

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Stuttgart's last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Stuttgart's last 10 matches.)

