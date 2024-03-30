Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

Stuttgart welcome Heidenheim to the MHPArena in their first Bundesliga game after the international break on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts are unbeaten in eight league outings, winning seven. They have a 100% record in the league in March following a 3-0 win at Hoffenheim just before the international break. Enzo Millot, Serhou Guirassy and Jamie Leweling were the scorers.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are winless in five league games, losing three. They drew 1-1 with Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous outing. Eren Dinkçi equalised in the 66th minute after Robin Hack had opened the scoring in the ninth.

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times, with each team winning twice.

They met for the first time in the Bundesliga in the reverse fixture earlier this season, which Heidenheim won 2-0.

Four of their five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Heidenheim have two wins in six away Bundesliga games, losing once.

Stuttgart have one loss in 17 Bundesliga home games, winning 11.

The hosts (2) have the fewest Bundesliga draws this season.

Stuttgart have the third-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 60 goals in 26 games, 25 more than Heidenheim.

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Prediction

Stuttgart are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning five. They have scored at least twice in all but two of their 13 Bundesliga home games. They have kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in the league since 2020.

Dan-Axel Zagadou is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, while Nikolas Nartey is sidelined due to a knee injury. Fabian Bredlow will sit this one out due to an illness.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are winless in five league games, losing three. Their poor run continued in a 1-0 friendly loss to Karlsruhe last week. Adrian Beck and Jan-Niklas Beste have knocks and face late fitness tests.

Considering the contrasting form between the two teams and Stuttgart's better goalscoring record, expect the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Heidenheim

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Serhou Guirassy to score or assist anytime - Yes