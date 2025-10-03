Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Stuttgart will host Heidenheim at the MHP Arena on Sunday in the sixth round of the 2025-26 German Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their recent solid league form and get a result against a struggling side.

Stuttgart went behind in the opening minutes of their 2-1 win over FC Köln last time out but managed to complete the comeback in the 81st minute thanks to efforts from Ermedin Demirovic and Josha Vagnoman to register their third win of the season. The Swabians have since fallen to a disappointing defeat in the Europa League against Swiss outfit Basel during the week and will be keen to return to winning ways just before the international break commences.

Heidenheim only just picked up their first points of the new season in a well-deserved 2-1 win over Augsburg last weekend and will be hoping to build momentum from that performance. The visitors, who only avoided relegation from top-flight football via the playoffs last season, are currently sat in second-to-last place and will be keen to turn things around soon to earn a better finish than they managed last campaign.

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 12 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Stuttgart have won six of those matches, two have ended in draws while Heidenheim have won the remaining four.

Both teams have won two each and drawn one in the last five editions of this fixture.

The hosts have scored eight goals in their last five meetings with Heidenheim but have also conceded seven goals across those games.

The visitors are one of seven teams in the German top flight this season yet to keep a clean sheet.

Only newly-promoted Hamburger SV (2) have scored fewer goals than the visitors' four goals after the opening five games of the season.

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Prediction

The Reds are strong favorites going into the weekend thanks to their home advantage and much better recent form, but will need to avoid complacency to avoid any surprises.

Heidenheim, buoyed by their latest result, will be satisfied to get a point away from home against a far stronger side but will have their work cut out for them to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Heidenheim

Stuttgart vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of the visitors' last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

