Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2022

Stuttgart play host to Hertha Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in round 14 of the German Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Both sides are currently level on 11 points in the bottom half of the league table and this makes for an exciting contest.

Stuttgart continue to struggle for results away from home as they suffered a 3-1 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach last Friday.

They have now lost three consecutive away games and are winless in their six games away from home this season.

With 11 points from 13 games, Stuttgart are currently 16th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Tuesday’s visitors.

Hertha Berlin were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Bayern Munich last time out.

They have now lost three of their last four league outings, conceding eight goals and scoring six in that time.

Hertha Berlin head into Tuesday on a run of three straight away games without a win, picking up one point from a possible nine.

Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Head-To-Head

Hertha Berlin hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides.

Stuttgart have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 different occasions.

Hertha Berlin are winless in their last six visits to the Mercedes-Benz Arena, losing three and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory in February 2014.

Stuttgart are currently on a run of three consecutive home wins across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding twice in that time.

Hertha Berlin have managed just one league win away from home this season, while losing four and picking up one draw.

Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

With Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin level on points in the table, we anticipate an end-to-end affair with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. Stuttgart have been solid at home in recent weeks and we predict they will do just enough to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last eight encounters)

