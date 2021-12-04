Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Two sides seeking to move clear of the relegation zone square off on Sunday as Stuttgart welcome Hertha Berlin to the Mercedes Benz Arena.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of ending their six-game winless run. Meanwhile, the visitors have failed to taste victory in each of their last four Bundesliga games.

Stuttgart saw their winless run come to an end last Friday courtesy of a hard-earned 2-1 win over Mainz.

Prior to that, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side were on a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions and had failed to win any of their last six games.

The result saw Stuttgart leapfrog Augsburg to rise just above the relegation zone and into 15th place in the Bundesliga table.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Augsburg side.

Tayfun Korkut’s side are now without a win in each of their last four games, losing twice and picking up two draws since a 3-1 victory over Preußen Münster in the DFB Pokal.

The slump in form has seen Hertha Berlin drop to 14th place on the log, two points behind Bochum and just one above Sunday’s visitors.

Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Head-To-Head

Hertha Berlin boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from their previous 38 meetings. Stuttgart have picked up two fewer wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Stuttgart Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Stuttgart

Sasa Kalajdzic, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Atakan Karazor, Erik Thommy, Naouirou Ahamada, Enzo Millot, Sasa Kalajdzic and Mohamed Sankoh are all currently injured and will play no part in the game.

Injured: Marc-Oliver Kempf, Atakan Karazor, Erik Thommy, Naouirou Ahamada, Enzo Millot, Sasa Kalajdzic, Mohamed Sankoh, Sasa Kalajdzic

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

The visitors, meanwhile, will have to cope without Lukas Klünter, Vladimir Darida and Rune Jarstein, who are currently nursing injuries.

Injured: Lukas Klünter, Vladimir Darida, Rune Jarstein

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Florian Muller; Hiroki Ito, Waldemar Anton, Konstantinos Mavropanos; Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Roberto Massimo; Daniel Didavi; Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Philipp Forster

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Cimo Rocker, Peter Pekarik; Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart; Marco Richter, Suat Serdar, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Krzysztof Piatek

Stuttgart vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Both sides have failed to get going so far this season and find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table after 13 games.

Stuttgart picked up a morale-boosting win last time out, but we are predicting a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-2 Hertha Berlin

Edited by Peter P