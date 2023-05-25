Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Stuttgart will look to make it successive Bundesliga wins for the first time since May 2021 when they host Hoffenheim in the season finale on Saturday (May 27).

Die Roten are level on points with Bochum in the dreaded relegation playoff spot and need all three points to extend their three-year stint in the top flight. Stuttgart picked up a huge result in their race against the drop, as they thrashed Mainz 4-1 at the Mewa Arena on Sunday.

Sebastian Hoeness’ side were on a three-game winless run, losing twice, including a gruesome 3-2 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal semifinals on May 3.

With 32 points from 33 games, Stuttgart are 15th in the Bundesliga, level on points with Bochum in the relegation playoff spot, albeit with a significantly superior goal difference.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, effectively sealed their safety last time out, as they cruised to a 4-2 home win over Union Berlin. Die Kraichgauer are three points above the danger zone with a healthy goal difference and will look to close out their turbulent campaign on a high.

However, Hoffenheim have not had it easy on the road, where they have just one competitive win since October.

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stuttgart have been the dominant side in the fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 27 meetings.

Hoffenheim have picked up seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Die Kraichgauer men are winless in five visits to the Mercedes Benz Arena, losing four since a 2-0 loss in September 2014.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in six of their last seven Bundesliga games, with a 2-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on May 6 being the exception.

Hoffenheim are winless in three away games, claiming a point from a possible nine since a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen in April.

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Buoyed by their superb display against Mainz, Stuttgart will head into the weekend with confidence as they look to pick up an all-important win. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have struggled on the road recently, so Hoeness’ men should do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Hoffenheim

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in all but one of their last six clashes.)

