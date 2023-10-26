Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

High-flying Stuttgart will look to move to the top of the Bundesliga when they go head-to-head with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Stuttgart turned in another performance of the highest quality in a 3-0 win over Union Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday. Sebastian Hoeness’ men have won eight straight games across competitions since a 5-1 loss to RB Leipzig on August 25.

With 21 points from eight games, Stuttgart are second in the Bundesliga, one point off leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, failed to arrest their slump in form in a 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Pellegrini Matarazzo’s men have lost two of their last three games, having lost just one of their opening five.

This drop-off in form has seen Hoffenheim slip to sixth place in the league, two points behind fifth-placed Leipzig.

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the fixture, losing seven times.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in six home games against Hoffenheim, winnin draws since a 2-0 loss in September 2014.

Hoffenheim have won their five away games across competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and conceding six.

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Prediction

While Hoffenheim will look to return to winning ways and extend their dominance on the road, they will need to show their mettle against a Stuttgart side currently firing on all cylinders.

Hoeness’ men have run riot in attack and should see off a Hoffenheim side who have struggled for clean sheets this season.

Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Hoffenheim

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Stuttgart’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven clashes.)