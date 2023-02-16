Stuttgart vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

Stuttgart will host Koln at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult campaign and have also started life under new manager Bruno Labbadia in sluggish fashion. They were beaten 2-1 by Freiburg in their last league outing, taking the lead at the half-hour mark via a Chris Fuhrich stunner before Dan-Axel Zagadou gave away two penalties in the second half to hand their opponents all three points.

Meanwhile, Koln have steadily picked up points since their return to action after the winter break and are now pushing for the top half of the table. They beat in-form Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in their last match, with Timo Hubers and Ellyes Skhiri getting on the scoresheet in the second half, the latter scoring a brace.

The visitors have picked up 26 points from 20 games this season and now sit 11th in the league table. They will look to build on their newfound form when they play this weekend and continue their climb up the table.

Stuttgart vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Stuttgart and Koln. Both sides have won 10 games apiece, while their other 11 matchups have ended in draws, including their most recent competitive clash which ended goalless.

The visitors have won just one of their last eight league games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

All three of Stuttgart's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only one of the Billy Goats' six league wins this season has come away from home.

The Reds have scored 23 goals in the German top-flight this season. Only last-placed Schalke (14) have scored fewer.

Stuttgart vs Koln Prediction

Stuttgart are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last six Bundesliga outings. They are winless in their last two home games and will be desperate to end that streak on Saturday.

Koln, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five matches, picking up two wins and three draws. They have, however, won just one of their last 10 away games across all competitions and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-1 Koln

Stuttgart vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

