Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

The Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stuttgart and Mainz square off at MHP Arena on Saturday (August 31). Bo Henriksen’s men are winless in eight games against the hosts.

Stuttgart turned in a five-star display in midweek, cruising to a 5-0 victory over Munster in the DFB-Pokal first round at the Preussenstadion. Before that, Sebastian Hoeness’ side had kicked off the season with a shootout loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Super Cup, one week before suffering a 3-1 defeat to Freiburg in their Bundesliga curtain-raiser.

Stuttgart will hope the midweek cup victory can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they look to get their Bundesliga campaign up and running.

Meanwhile, Mainz were denied an opening-day victory in the Bundesliga, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin at the MEWA Arena last weekend. That followed a 3-1 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB Pokal on August 16.

Dominik Kohr, Johnathan Burkardt and Nadiem Amiri scored for Henriksen’s men in the comeback victory.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stuttgart hold the upper hand in the fixture, winning 16 of their last 34 meetings, losing eight.

Stuttgart are on a three-game winning streak against Mainz and are unbeaten in eight encounters, winning six, since a 3-2 loss in January 2013.

Mainz are unbeaten in 10 Bundesliga matches, claiming five wins, since suffering an 8-1 hammering against Bayern Munich on March 9.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in 14 competitive home matches, picking up 11 wins, since a 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim in October 2023.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

With 15 goals being scored in their last four meetings, expect another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Stuttgart have been near impenetrable at home in nearly a year and should extend their dominance over Mainz.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Mainz

Stuttgart vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: First to score - Stuttgart (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Mainz.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

