Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Still licking their wounds for their DFB Pokal exit, Stuttgart take on Mainz at the MHPArena in round 21 of the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

Both sides have had contrasting campaigns, with Jan Siewert’s men currently languishing in the relegation zone while the hosts are on course to secure Champions League qualification.

Stuttgart were dumped out of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday when they fell to a 3-2 quarter-final defeat against Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s men now return to action in the Bundesliga, where they are on a two-game winning run, claiming consecutive victories over RB Leipzig and Freiburg respectively.

Stuttgart have enjoyed a stellar league campaign and are currently third in the league table with 40 points from 20 matches, 12 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, Mainz suffered a fresh blow in their battle for survival as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin at Mewa Arena.

Siewert’s side have now gone 10 consecutive Bundesliga games without a win, losing four and claiming six draws since November’s 2-0 victory over Leipzig.

With 12 points from 20 matches, Mainz are currently bottom but one in the league table, just one point above last-placed Darmstadt.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Mainz have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last seven games against Siewert’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss in January 2019.

Mainz are the only side without an away win in the Bundesliga, losing six and picking up four draws in their 10 matches on the road so far.

Stuttgart have won all but one of their last nine home games in all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on December 10 being the exception.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

Off the back of a narrow cup defeat, Stuttgart will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Mainz have failed to win their last seven games against Stuttgart and we fancy Hoeneß’s men extending their solid home form with another victory.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Mainz

Stuttgart vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)