Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Stuttgart will face Mainz at the MHP Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. Despite their struggles on the continental stage, the home side have been brilliant in the league of late and now sit third in the table with 15 points from seven matches.
The Reds picked up a comprehensive 3-0 victory away at Wolfsburg upon returning from the international break last weekend, with goals from three different players including summer signing Tiago Tomas who netted his first goal since the opening day. They then headed to Turkey during the week where they faced Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League's league phase and lost 1-0.
Mainz, on the other hand, have been poor in the Bundesliga this season but bright on the continental stage. They suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last time out in the league but returned to winning ways on Thursday, beating Bosnian side Zrinjski 1-0 in the Conference League thanks to a first-half strike from Nelson Weiper.
The visitors sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with four points and are just one point above a winless Borussia Monchengladbach side at the bottom of the pile.
Stuttgart vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 38 meetings between the two teams. Stuttgart have won 16 of those games while Mainz have won three fewer, with their other nine contests ending in draws.
- The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a nine-game winless run in the fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.
- Stuttgart have conceded six goals in the Bundesliga this term. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (4) have shipped fewer.
Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction
The Reds have won their last four league games by an aggregate scoreline of 8-1 and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They have won their last four games at the MHP Arena and are well poised to add a fifth on Sunday.
The 05ers, meanwhile, have lost their last three Bundesliga outings, conceding 10 goals in that period. They are underdogs heading into the weekend clash and will need something special to secure a result on the road this Sunday.
Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Mainz
Stuttgart vs Mainz Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)