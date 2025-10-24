Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Stuttgart will face Mainz at the MHP Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. Despite their struggles on the continental stage, the home side have been brilliant in the league of late and now sit third in the table with 15 points from seven matches.

Ad

The Reds picked up a comprehensive 3-0 victory away at Wolfsburg upon returning from the international break last weekend, with goals from three different players including summer signing Tiago Tomas who netted his first goal since the opening day. They then headed to Turkey during the week where they faced Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League's league phase and lost 1-0.

Mainz, on the other hand, have been poor in the Bundesliga this season but bright on the continental stage. They suffered a 4-3 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last time out in the league but returned to winning ways on Thursday, beating Bosnian side Zrinjski 1-0 in the Conference League thanks to a first-half strike from Nelson Weiper.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings with four points and are just one point above a winless Borussia Monchengladbach side at the bottom of the pile.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between the two teams. Stuttgart have won 16 of those games while Mainz have won three fewer, with their other nine contests ending in draws.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a nine-game winless run in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Stuttgart have conceded six goals in the Bundesliga this term. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (4) have shipped fewer.

Ad

Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

The Reds have won their last four league games by an aggregate scoreline of 8-1 and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They have won their last four games at the MHP Arena and are well poised to add a fifth on Sunday.

The 05ers, meanwhile, have lost their last three Bundesliga outings, conceding 10 goals in that period. They are underdogs heading into the weekend clash and will need something special to secure a result on the road this Sunday.

Ad

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Mainz

Stuttgart vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More