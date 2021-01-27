Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Stuttgart are set to play host to Mainz at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Friday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Stuttgart come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Christian Streich's Freiburg last Saturday at the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

First-half goals from young attacker Ermedin Demirovic and South Korean forward Jeong Woo-yeong ensured victory for Freiburg. Forward Silas Wamangituka scored the consolation goal for Stuttgart.

Mainz, on the other hand, beat Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig 3-2 last Saturday at the Opel Arena. A first-half brace from defender Moussa Niakhate and a goal from Luxembourg international Leandro Barreiro sealed the deal for Bo Svensson's Mainz.

United States of America international Tyler Adams and German left-back Marcel Halstenberg scored the goals for RB Leipzig.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Mainz hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost six and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Stuttgart beating Mainz 4-1.

Goals from forward Silas Wamangituka, midfielder Daniel Didavi, Argentine midfielder Mateo Klimowicz and attacker Sasa Kalajdzic secured the win for Stuttgart.

Sweden international Robin Quaison scored the consolation goal for Mainz.

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-W-L

Mainz form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-L-L

Stuttgart vs Mainz Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian left-back Borna Sosa, midfielder Philipp Forster and centre-back Maxime Awoudja.

Young midfielders Clinton Mola and Lilian Egloff, and attacker Hamadi Al Ghaddioui are nursing injuries.

Injured: Maxime Awoudja, Borna Sosa, Philipp Forster, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz

Meanwhile, Mainz will be without Cameroonian midfielder Pierre Kunde, who is out with an injury.

There are doubts over the availability of Edimilson Fernandes, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr and Daniel Brosinki.

Injured: Pierre Kunde

Doubtful: Edimilson Fernandes, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Daniel Brosinki

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Mainz Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel, Pascal Stenzel, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Orel Mangala, Silas Wamangituka, Gonzalo Castro, Daniel Didavi, Nicolas Gonzalez

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner, Jerry St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Luca Kilian, Danny da Costa, Levin Oztunali, Kevin Stoger, Philipp Mwene, Danny Latza, Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo

Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

Stuttgart have produced some fine performances this season, and sit 10th in the league table. Young attacker Silas Wamangituka and Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez have done well. Gonzalez has been linked with clubs like Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mainz, on the other hand, are 17th in the Bundesliga table, five points behind 16th-placed Koln. They have struggled to get going this season. The loss of star attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta to Crystal Palace does not bode well for their immediate future.

Both sides have lost three of their last five league games, but Stuttgart should have enough to get past Mainz.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-0 Mainz

