Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Stuttgart host Mainz at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Stuttgart have been woeful of late. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have lost their last four consecutive games across all competitions and are 16th in the league. They hope to turn things around with a win against Mainz on Friday.

Mainz, on the other hand, are currently eighth in the table, three points off the top four. Bo Svensson's side have been a surprise package this season and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Stuttgart on Friday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Head-to-Head

Mainz have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Stuttgart winning the other two.

Stuttgart beat Mainz 2-0 the last time the two sides met back in January. Goals from Sasa Kalajdzic and Silas were enough to secure the three points on the night.

Stuttgart Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

Mainz Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Stuttgart vs Mainz Team News

Coulibaly will be a huge miss for Stuttgart

Stuttgart

Stuttgart will have a host of players missing for the game on Friday. Tanguy Coulibaly will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Atakan Karazor, Erik Thommy, Naouirou Ahamada, Enzo Millot, Sasa Kalajdzic and Mohamed Sankoh are all out injured.

Injured: Marc-Oliver Kempf, Atakan Karazor, Erik Thommy, Naouirou Ahamada, Enzo Millot, Sasa Kalajdzic, Mohamed Sankoh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tanguy Coulibaly

Unavailable: Silas

Mainz

Stefan Bell will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui, Niklas Juste and Jerry St. Juste are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Dominik Kohr, Anderson Lucoqui, Niklas Juste, Jerry St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefan Bell

Stuttgart vs Mainz Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Florian Muller; Hiroki Ito, Waldemar Anton, Konstantinos Mavropanos; Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Roberto Massimo; Daniel Didavi; Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Philipp Forster

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Moussa Niakhate, Alexander Hack, David Nemeth; Aaron Caricol, Jean-Paul Boetius, Leandro Barreiro, Jae-sung Lee, Silvan Widmer; Jonathan Burkhardt, Kerim Onisiwo

Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

It's hard to see Stuttgart picking up any points from this game. Mainz should have enough quality in their side to get the win.

We predict Mainz will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Stuttgart 0-2 Mainz

