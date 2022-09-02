Stuttgart vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Stuttgart will host Schalke at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday afternoon in another round of the German Bundesliga.

The home side have struggled to find their feet this season and remain winless in their league campaign so far. They played out a goalless draw against Koln in their last game and should have won but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Stuttgart sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings after picking up just two points from four games. They will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season this weekend.

Like their hosts, Schalke are without a win so far this season after struggling to come alive on their return to the top flight. They were beaten 6-1 by Union Berlin in their last game, with Marius Butler's half-hour equalizer being a forgotten experience at the final whistle.

Schalke sit 12th in the league table, just one point above their weekend hosts, and will be looking to widen that gap when they face off on Saturday.

Stuttgart vs Schalke Head-to-Head

There have been 43 meetings between Stuttgart and Schalke. The home side have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in February last year, with the Reds winning 5-1.

Stuttgart Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Schalke Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Stuttgart vs Schalke Team News

Stuttgart

Luca Pfeiffer received a red card last time out and has been suspended from this match. Tanguy Coulibaly is unlikely to be risked this weekend as he recovers from a toe injury while Nikolas Nartey has been ruled out of this one.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey

Doubtful: Tanguy Coulibaly

Suspended: Luca Pfeiffer

Schalke

Sidi Sane will not feature for the visitors this weekend as he works his way back to full fitness. All other players are fit and in contention for selection.

Injured: Sidi Sane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Schalke Predicted XI

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-5-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Josha Vagnoman, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Chris Fuhrich, Borna Sosa; Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Tiago Tomas

Schalke Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Cedric Brunner, Maya Yoshida, Marcin Kaminski, Thomas Ouwejan; Alex Kral, Tom Krauss, Rodrigo Zalazar; Dominick Drexler, Marius Butler, Simon Terodde

Stuttgart vs Schalke Prediction

Stuttgart are on a four-game winless streak in the league and have failed to score any goals in their last two. They were beaten in their last home league game and will be looking to bounce back here.

Schalke are also without a Bundesliga win this season. With both sides struggling to perform at the moment, the spoils could be shared on Saturday.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-1 Schalke

