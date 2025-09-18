Stuttgart vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Round four of German Bundesliga gets underway on Friday when Stuttgart play host to St. Pauli at MHP Arena. Alexander Blessin’s St. Pauli head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions since July and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Stuttgart were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Freiburg as the two sides squared off at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Prior to that, Sebastian Hoeness' side were on a run of three consecutive victories, including a penalty-shootout win over Eintracht Braunschweig in the DFB Pokal first round on August 26.

Stuttgart will be backing themselves to bounce back this weekend as they take on an opposing side who have failed to win 10 of the previous 11 encounters between the sides since October 2001.

Meanwhile, St. Pauli maintained their impressive start to the new campaign last time out as they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Augsburg on home turf.

With that result, Blessin’s men have gone unbeaten in their five matches across all competitions this season, claiming two draws and three wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over Eintracht Norderstedt in the DFB Pokal first round on August 16.

St. Pauli have a chance to go top of the Bundesliga table this weekend as they sit fourth in the standings with seven points from three matches, two points behind first-placed Bayern Munich.

Stuttgart vs St. Pauli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Stuttgart hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up nine wins from the previous 11 meetings between the two teams.

St Pauli have managed just one victory in that time, which came in December 2024, when they beat HoeneB’s men 1-0 at MHP Arena, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Stuttgart have lost six of their last eight Bundesliga home matches since February while picking up wins over Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach in that time.

St. Pauli are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive away games, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of March.

Stuttgart vs St. Pauli Prediction

Stuttgart have endured a stuttering start to the new campaign and will head into the weekend looking to find their feet. However, while St. Pauli have proven tough to crack of late, we predict Hoeness' side will make the most of their home advantage and secure all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 St. Pauli

Stuttgart vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Stuttgart’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last six games)

