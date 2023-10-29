Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31st 2023

Stuttgart will welcome Union Berlin to the MHPArena in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The hosts eased past fourth-tier side Balingen with a 4-0 away win in August. It was the first competitive match of the 2023-24 season for the hosts, with Enzo Millot, Silas, and Serhou Guirassy scoring in the first half and Wataru Endō adding the fourth goal in the 55th minute.

The visitors also recorded a 4-0 away win over fourth-tier side Astoria Walldorf in the first round. Robin Knoche, Sheraldo Becker, Diogo Leite, and Janik Haberer were on the scoresheet.

Stuttgart suffered their first defeat in eight games in the Bundesliga on Saturday. They conceded twice in the first 21 minutes of the game and, in the absence of record-scorer Serhou Guirassy, failed to overturn a deficit and fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Hoffenheim.

Union Berlin's poor run continued on Saturday as they suffered their 10th defeat on the trot in all competitions. They fell to a 2-0 away loss at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and Rani Khedira was sent off in the 60th minute as well.

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 11 times in all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in the DFB-Pokal. These games have been contested closely between the two teams with as many as six games ending in draws. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a narrow 3-2 lead in wins.

Last season, Union Berlin recorded a league double in the Bundesliga with an aggregate score of 4-0. The hosts avenged the defeats with a 3-0 away win when the two teams met in the league earlier this month.

Stuttgart have won four of their five home games this season, scoring 18 times while conceding five times in that period.

The visitors have suffered consecutive defeats in their last five away games in all competitions.

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Roten have enjoyed a prolific start to the 2023-24 season, scoring at least three goals in seven of their 10 games in all competitions. At home, they have suffered just one defeat thus far and are strong favorites.

Injury to in-form striker Serhou Guirassy has been a blow to Sebastian Hoeneß's men but they have enough squad depth to make up for the Guinean's absence. They are winless at home against the capital club since 2017, which is a cause for concern.

Die Eisernen have seen a drop in form since a good start to the season and have lost 10 games in a row. They scored four goals apiece in their first three games of the season and have failed to score in seven of the 10 games since.

Urs Fischer will be without the services of Danilho Doekhi through injury while David Datro Fofana has been temporarily suspended by the club on disciplinary grounds.

They have found the back of the net in each of their five away meetings against the hosts, so are expected to score at least once. Nonetheless, considering the contrast in form between the two teams, a win seems to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Union Berlin

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Deniz Undav to score or assist any time - Yes