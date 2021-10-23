Stuttgart vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Stuttgart will square off against Union Berlin in a Bundesliga game set to take place at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Sunday.

Stuttgart are 12th in the Bundesliga standings, with nine points from eight matches played. They have just two wins to show for their efforts and will be looking for their third on Sunday.

Stuttgart played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last league fixture. Konstantinos Mavrapanos opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but Jonas Hofmann equalized for the hosts just before halftime.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are coming off a 3-1 loss to Dutch outfit Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League. However, they have done extremely well in the league, as they sit in fifth place with 15 points from eight matches.

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

Stuttgart and Union Berlin have played six matches against each other. Both teams have just one win in this fixture, while four matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Union Berlin.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form: D-L-D-W-D

Union Berlin form (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart's star striker Sasa Kalajdzic will miss Sunday's game, along with long-term absentees Enzo Millot, Mohamed Sankoh, Momo Cisse, Lillian Egloff and Silas Katompa Mvumpa.

Stuttgart's woes have been compounded by the absence of Florian Muller as well as Roberto Massimo, both of whom recently contracted COVID-19.

Injured: Enzo Millot, Mohamed Sankoh, Momo Cisse, Lillian Egloff, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sasa Kalajdzic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Florian Muller and Roberto Massimo

Union Berlin

Marvin Friedrich has been ruled out, while Pawel Wszolek is also unlikely to feature due to his ankle injury.

Injured: Marvin Friedrich and Pawel Wszolek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Fabian Bredlow, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Atakan Karazor, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Chris Führich, Omar Marmoush; Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Max Kruse; Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Stuttgart vs Union Berlin Prediction

Stuttgart have failed to impress at both ends of the pitch and their long list of injuries have prevented them from building any kind of momentum. Meanwhile, Union Berlin look in great shape and will likely be the winners on Sunday.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Union Berlin

Edited by Peter P