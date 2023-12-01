Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stuttgart and Werder Bremen go head to head at MHP Arena on Saturday.

Ole Werner’s Bremen are without a competitive away win since April and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Stuttgart picked up where they left off before the international break as they secured a 2-1 victory over Frankfurt last Saturday.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s men have now won their last three matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 friendly victory over Nurnberg FC on November 16.

With 27 points from 12 matches, Stuttgart are currently third in the Bundesliga standings, seven points behind first-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Leverkusen last time out.

Werner’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin on October 28.

With 11 points from 12 matches, Werder Bremen are currently 12th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with 13th-placed Heidenheim.

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 109 meetings between the sides, Stuttgart boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Werder Bremen have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 34 occasions.

Bremen have failed to win six of their last seven visits to MHP Arena, losing four and picking up two draws since February 2013.

Stuttgart have won all but one of their last 10 home games across all competitions, with a 3-2 loss against Hoffenheim on October 28 being the exception.

Werder Bremen are without a win in eight consecutive Bundesliga away matches, losing seven and claiming one draw since April’s 4-2 victory at Hertha Berlin.

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Stuttgart will be licking their lips as they take on a Werder Bremen side whose current form on the road is nothing to write home about. Stuttgart are currently firing on all cylinders and we fancy them claiming all three points in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Stuttgart 3-1 Werder Bremen

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: First to score - Stuttgart (Hoeneß’s men have opened the scoring in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)