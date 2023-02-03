Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

Stuttgart will host Werder Bremen at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Sunday (February 5) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaign with new manager Bruno Labbadia now tasked with keeping them in the top flight. Stuttgart lost 2-1 to high-flying RB Leipzig in their last league game. They were two goals down before Chris Fuhrich halved the deficit from the spot midway through the second half. Stuttgart are 15th in the standings with just 16 points from 18 games.

Werder, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season. They returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over in-form Wolfsburg, with team top scorer Niklas Fullkrug scoring both goals.

The visitors have picked up 24 points from 18 games this season and are tenth in the league table.

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 42 previous meetings, Stuttgart lead 15-14.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in the fixture.

All three of the Reds' league wins this season have come at home.

Only three of Bremen's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Stuttgart have scored 22 league goals this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, with all of them currently occupying the drop zone.

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Stuttgart's latest result ended a four-game winless run. They have picked up four wins and a draw in their last five games at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

Bremen, meanwhile, saw their four-game losing streak come to an end last weekend. They have, however, struggled on the road recently, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Werder Bremen

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

