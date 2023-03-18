Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Stuttgart will welcome Wolfsburg to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings and find themselves in 16th place in the league standings. They avoided a third-straight defeat last time around as they played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, with substitute Silas Katompa Mvumpa equalizing after Sebastian Rode gave Frankfurt the lead.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last three league games, though their last two games have ended in draws. They were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Union Berlin last Sunday. Josip Juranović broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute and Patrick Wimmer equalized for Wolfsburg in the 84th minute.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 53 times in all competitions. These games have been closely contested between them as the hosts have a narrow 24-21 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

Wolfsburg have suffered just one defeat in their last five meetings against the hosts, recording a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture in October.

The hosts have just one win to their name in the Bundesliga in 2023, the visitors have not fared much better with just three wins since January.

After three straight defeats in their away games against Stuttgart, Wolfsburg have avoided defeats in their last two trips to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Stuttgart have four wins from their last seven home games in the Bundesliga while Wolfsburg have picked up four wins in their last seven away games.

The hosts have the joint-third-worst attacking record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 29 goals in 24 games, and the visitors, on the other hand, have the fourth-best attacking record, scoring 43 goals in that period.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Die Schwaben have just one win in the Bundesliga since November and their poor form is expected to continue in this game. Despite their poor form, they have been able to score at least one goal in their last five league games and are likely to find the back of the net in this match.

The Wolves have failed to score in two of their last five league games and have kept two clean sheets in that period as well. Five of their nine wins in the Bundesliga have come in their travels, so they will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

The visitors have been the better side in the recent meetings between the two teams and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Wolfsburg

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Borna Sosa to score or assist any time - Yes

