Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Stuttgart will host Wolfsburg at MHP Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a remarkable run of form at the moment and are making an early push for continental football. They beat Koln 2-0 in their last match, with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Denis Undav coming off the bench to score a brace and open his account for the club this season.

Stuttgart sit second in the Bundesliga table with 15 points from an obtainable 18. They are just one point above Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the pile and can leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Wolfsburg have had mixed results this season but remain in contention for continental football as they round up the first quarter of the league campaign. They beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in their last game, with Jonas Wind scoring a goal in either half to hand Die Wolfe maximum points and take his league tally for the season to seven.

The visitors sit seventh in the league standings with 12 points from seven games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Stuttgart and Wolfsburg. The home side have won 24 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Stuttgart have scored 19 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen (20) have scored more.

Wolfsburg have conceded six goals in the German top-flight this season. Only Eintracht Frankfurt (5) have conceded fewer.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Stuttgart are on a four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga and have won six of their seven competitive outings this season. They are unbeaten in their last six home matches and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Wolfsburg have won two of their last three matches and five of their last seven. They have, however, lost their last two games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Wolfsburg

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the Reds' last four matches)