Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

VfB Stuttgart host VfL Wolfsburg at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Wednesday in Bundesliga action.

The visitors will be looking to bounce back from two successive defeats, most recently coming at the hands of league leaders Bayern Munich. Stuttgart have also lost their last two Bundesliga fixtures, 2-1 to Union Berlin and 2-3 to Borussia Dortmund in a matter of a week.

Wolfsburg are in a comfortable position in the Bundesliga table, occupying the third place with 54 points from 29 games. Stuttgart, on the other hand, are 10th in the table courtesy of a tally of 39 points from 29 matches.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Stuttgart and Wolfsburg have played each other 28 times. Stuttgart have registered wins in 10 of those encounters, while Die Wolfe have prevailed 14 times. Four matches have ended in stalemates.

The last time the two sides met, Josip Brekalo's 49th-minute strike was enough for Wolfsburg to earn three points on the night. The match was littered with yellow cards in the closing stages, and Stuttgart couldn't find the back of the net despite dominating possession.

Stuttgart Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Wolfsburg Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Team News

Stuttgart

Winger Silas Wamangituka is out for the season with a cruciate ligament rupture. He is expected to return to the pitch in October. Lilian Egloff remains sidelined with an ankle fracture, while Clinton Mola is expected to miss out due to general fitness issues.

Hamadi Al Ghaddioui won't be able to feature because of a ruptured syndesmotic ligament and Borna Sosa is still recovering from a tear in a joint capsule. Both Nicolas Gonzalez and Orel Mangala are out with torn muscles.

Centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos will not be available for selection due to a suspension.

Injured: Silas Wamangituka, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Borna Sosa, Nicolas Gonzalez Orel Mangala, Clinton Mola, and Lilian Egloff

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Konstantinos Mavropanos

Wolfsburg

Joshua Guilavogui and Renato Steffen have both been ruled out until at least early May with groin and ankle injuries respectively.

Full-backs Paulo Otavio and Kevin Mbabu will also miss out on this crucial game after picking up their fifth yellow card of the season against Bayern Munich.

Injured: Joshua Guilavogui and Renato Steffen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paulo Otavio and Kevin Mbabu

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Predicted XIs

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Atakan Karazor, Antonis Aidonis, Marc Oliver Kempf; Roberto Massimo, Wataru Endo, Gonzalo Castro, Tanguy Coulibaly; Phillip Förster, Mateo Klimowicz ; Sasa Kalajdzic

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Ridle Baku, Maxence Lacroix, John Anthony Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Xavier Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Maximilian Philipp; Wout Weghorst

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg will be the clear favorites to win Wednesday's game, despite their poor recent form. Their position in the table is testament to how well they have played this year.

It is highly unlikely that Stuttgart will be able to muster even a point at home.

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 0-2 VfL Wolfsburg