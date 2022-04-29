Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Stuttgart will host Wolfsburg at the Mercedes Benz Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Stuttgart are floundering in their race for survival. They were beaten 2-0 by fellow survival contenders Hertha Berlin last weekend, struggling to create any noteworthy chances despite dominating possession.

Stuttgart are 16th in the league table with 28 points from 31 games. They will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend as their final two games are against far tougher opponents.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, shook off their embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, handing out a 5-0 thrashing to Mainz last weekend. A first-half hat-trick from Max Kruse and a brace from Jonas Wind helped the Wolves pull nine points clear of the relegation playoff spots. In the process, they all but extinguished their opponents' European ambitions.

The visitors are 12th in the Bundesliga standings with 37 points from 31 games. They will look to build on their latest result as they target a top-half league finish.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between Stuttgart and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won 19 games, while Wolfsburg have won two fewer than Stuttgart. Six matchups have ended in draws. The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Stuttgart won 2-0.

Stuttgart Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Team News

Stuttgart

Pascal Stenzel came off injured against Hertha Berlin last weekend and will join the hosts' already lengthy injury list. That includes Nikolas Nartey, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Naouirou Ahamada and Mohamed Sankoh. Omar Marmoush and Clinton Mola, meanwhile, are both doubtful.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Naouirou Ahamada, Mohamed Sankoh, Pascal Stenzel.

Doubtful: Omar Marmoush, Clinton Mola.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wolfsburg

The visitors are set to be without Paulo Otavio, Micky van de Ven, William and Luca Waldschmidt, as they are all injured. Maxence Lacroix, meanwhile, is recovering from a hamstring injury and is doubtful.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky van de Ven, William, Luca Waldschmidt.

Doubtful: Maxence Lacroix.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Predicted XIs

Stuttgart (4-3-3): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito, Borna Sosa; Atakan Karazor, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo; Tiago Tomas, Chris Fuhrich, Sasa Kalajdzic.

Wolfsburg (4-3-3): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillon, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks, Ridle Baku; Yannick Gerhardt, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager; Max Kruse, Jonas Wind, Lukas Nmecha.

Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Stuttgart are on a four-game winless run and have failed to score any goals in their last three. Five of their six league wins this season have come on home turf, though. They will look to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have had inconsistent results in their last four game weeks. They have, however, lost their last three games on the road and are winless in their last four. Considering the same, Stuttgart could win this one.

Prediction: Stuttgart 2-1 Wolfsburg.

Edited by Bhargav