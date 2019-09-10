Subroto Cup Match Report Day 4 (U17 Junior Boys): Goals Galore continue on Day 4 of Subroto Cup U17 Junior Boys

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur

New Delhi, September 10, 2019: The goals kept coming by on Day 4 of Subroto Cup International Football tournament U17 Junior Boys.

Bampather Benegenabari Higher Secondary School, Assam registered the biggest win of the day, as they went on to defeat Kendriya Vidyalaya, Manipur, by a score-line of 8-0. Adarsh Rai scored a hat-trick while Sanjay Bhumij and Lamgou Gin each netted braces.

Also amongst the big scorers of the day were Chitkara International School of Chandigarh, who defeated Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School from Tamil Nadu by a resounding margin of 7-0.

In another high scoring encounter, Springfield School representing Manipur defeated Govt. Secondary High School from Arunachal Pradesh by a margin of 8-1. Ajit Kumar and L. Jackson both netted hat-tricks for Manipur.

Results for today’s matches:

In Pool A:

Springfield School, Wanjing, (Thoubal), Manipur – 8 (Ajit Kumar x 3, L. Jackson x 3, Arun, Anano) bt. Govt. Secondary School, Motum (East Siang), Arunachal Pradesh – 1 (Okitering Megu)

Sainik School, Imphal – 4 (L. Rameshchandra x 2, Romen x2) bt. Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School, Bhuna, (Fatehabad), Haryana – 2 (Sagar, Vangh)

In Pool B:

Tripura Sports School – 3 (Shil, Apajit, Darlong) bt. Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Nepal – 1 (Abhishek)

Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, Block H (Vikaspuri), New Delhi – 1 [Fahad (P)] bt. SAI, NSEC, Salt lake, Kolkata - 0

In Pool C:

NSS MP Shikya Niketan, Nabaghanapur (Nayagarh), Odisha – 3 (Dinabandhu Nayak, Suraj Minz, Rabindra Singh) bt. Govt. Senior Secondary School, Kavartti Island, Lakshadweep – 0

1 Odishar & V Sqn NCC, OUAT Campus (Bhubaneswar), Odisha – 3 (Bijay Bargendi x 2, Purna Chandra) bt The Air Force School, TAFS – 0

In Pool D

Chitkara International School, Sector-5, Chandigarh – 7 (Gornoor x 4, Sajan, Satyam, Amrit) bt. Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School, Nyveli, Tamil Nadu – 0

DAV HZL Senior Secondary School, Udaipur – 2 (Himangshu, Sonu) bt. St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Goa-0

In Pool E:

Govt. Pukpui High School, (Lunglei), Mizoram – 2 (Lalnktluanga, Lalawmpura) bt. Gangadharpur Vidyamandir, Panchla, (Howrah) West Bengal – 1 (Samrat Santra)

BAF Shaheen School and College, Bangladesh – 3 (Jumayet OG, Saadman, Tawiff) bt. The Shri Ram School, New Delhi (IBSO) – 2 (Keshav, Sidhant)

In Pool F:

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh – 1 (Shanker) bt. Knurmek, Pithauragarh, Uttarakhand – 0

Don Bosco Senior Secondary School, Kochi – 4 (H. Gongsah x 3, Iqbal Hassan) bt. Prerana Hindi School, Gujarat – 3 (Amit Pal, Raghav Chand, Iqbal Hassan OG)

In Pool G:

Hopewell Elias Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya – 3 (G. Lynrah, Ryngkhlem, Shianglong) bt. Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 0

Thakur College Science and Commerce, Maharashtra – 6 (Dhruv Sanghani, Ishaan Jadhav, Suvash Sapre, Nihar x 2, Suhaib) bt. Sainik School, Andhra Pradesh – 2 (Leela, Muskan)

In Pool H:

Bampather Benagenabari Higher Secondary School, Assam – 8 (Sanjay Bhumij x 2, Adarsh Rai x 3, Deep Gogoi, Lamgou Gin x 2) bt. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Manipur - 0

Muslim Centre College – 1, Sri Lanka (Malik) bt. The Rajkumar College, Gujarat - 0