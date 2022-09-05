"Such a lovely story" - Gary Lineker lauds 2 Manchester United stars for their performances against Arsenal

Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford following their excellent displays against Arsenal.

Eriksen was named 'Man of the Match' for his performance during the Red Devils' impressive 3-1 victory over the Gunners, with Rashford scoring twice and providing an assist.

The Denmark international provided Rashford with the pass to score his second and Manchester United's third to seal their fourth Premier League win in a row.

Eriksen's story is an incredible one, as he infamously suffered a cardiac event during Denmark's European Championship clash with Iceland last summer. The then-Inter Milan man was left fighting for his life, but made a miraculous return to football when he signed for Brentford in January.

The playmaker did exceptionally well for the Bees and was picked up by Manchester United on a free transfer over the summer. Although he endured a difficult start to life under Erik ten Hag, he has since found a place in the side as part of a double pivot alongside Scott McTominay.

After the full-time whistle, former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur striker Lineker tweeted his appreciation for the Manchester United duo, as he stated:

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker 🏻 What an excellent game @ChrisEriksen8 has had, encapsulated by his run and assist for @MarcusRashford ’s 2nd goal. Incredible to see him performing so well at this level after what happened last year. Such a lovely story. What an excellent game @ChrisEriksen8 has had, encapsulated by his run and assist for @MarcusRashford’s 2nd goal. Incredible to see him performing so well at this level after what happened last year. Such a lovely story. 🙌🏻

Marcus Rashford 'proud' of Manchester United following hard-fought win over Arsenal

Marcus Rashford has faced plenty of criticism in recent times for a series of poor performances. But after just six games this season, the England international is already just one goal away from his Premier League goal tally from last term.

Following his brace against Arsenal, he told Sky Sports (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"It is always a big game against Arsenal, especially as they have had such a good start to the season. It was a big test for us today. We showed up and stood up to the challenge. We can be proud if ourselves. It is good to get into a rhythm.

"It is tough. They are a good team and know their principles of play and are very good at it. A good possession-based team and offer lots of difficulties with players dropping into pockets and with attacking threats. It is what we expected. I thought it was an even game. There were big spaces in the first half we couldn't exploit. We managed to do that in the second half."

He added:

"We have some excellent passers of the ball and as long as we make runs we are going to get the ball. We have to keep going for 90 minutes. There are a couple of times today we got through the press. It is important for us to keep going."

Dominic Booth @DomBooth19 #mufc Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped. He was lucky to be alive, let alone play football again within seven months. Now, little more than a year later, he’s bossing games for the biggest club in England. What a man. Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped. He was lucky to be alive, let alone play football again within seven months. Now, little more than a year later, he’s bossing games for the biggest club in England. What a man. 👏 #mufc https://t.co/CIDChmLurq

