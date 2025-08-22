Sudan vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Sudan will face off against Algeria at Mandela National Stadium in the African Nations Championship on Saturday. Both teams are set to battle for a ticket to the last four of the competition.
Sudan vs Algeria Preview
Sudan notably handed one of the tournament's favourites, Nigeria, their worst humiliation, on matchday two in Group D, which ended 4-0. But before that game, Sudan drew against Congo 1-1 in their opening match. On the final matchday, Sudan recorded another stalemate – a goalless draw against Senegal to top the group on five points.
Falcons of Jediane are making their fifth appearance in the African Nations Championship, but are yet to clinch the title. In the 2022 edition, they were unable to progress beyond the group stage after finishing third in Group C. They seem to have the momentum in this edition, considering their campaign in the group stage.
Algeria are among the few teams who are yet to record a defeat in this edition. They opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Uganda before drawing against South Africa 1-1 on matchday two. Two more draws followed: against Guinea 1-1 and against Niger 0-0. Algeria finished second in Group C with six points.
Fennec Foxes are participating in the African Nations Championship for the fourth time, but are yet to lay hands on the trophy. In the previous edition, which Algeria hosted, they had a near miss, as they reached the final and lost to Senegal on penalties. They seem to still have glory in their sights and will fight to progress into the last four.
Sudan vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sudan have finished in third place twice in 2011 and 2018.
- Sudan have scored five goals and conceded only one so far in this tournament.
- Sudan are one of the only three teams to have conceded one goal so far in this competition.
- Algeria have scored five goals and conceded two so far in the tournament.
- Sudan have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches, while Algeria have won once and drawn four times. Form Guide: Sudan – W-D-D-D-L, Algeria – D-W-D-D-D.
Sudan vs Algeria Prediction
Sudan will need to replicate their performance against Nigeria in the upcoming meeting against Algeria to stand a chance of progressing.
Algeria have portrayed a high standard on the pitch, both in form and in character, thanks to their reputable domestic league. They are expected to show more.
Algeria are the favorites based on individuality.
Prediction: Sudan 1-2 Algeria
Sudan vs Algeria Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Algeria to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Algeria to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Sudan to score - Yes