Sudan vs Algeria Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Sudan will face off against Algeria at Mandela National Stadium in the African Nations Championship on Saturday. Both teams are set to battle for a ticket to the last four of the competition.

Ad

Sudan vs Algeria Preview

Sudan notably handed one of the tournament's favourites, Nigeria, their worst humiliation, on matchday two in Group D, which ended 4-0. But before that game, Sudan drew against Congo 1-1 in their opening match. On the final matchday, Sudan recorded another stalemate – a goalless draw against Senegal to top the group on five points.

Falcons of Jediane are making their fifth appearance in the African Nations Championship, but are yet to clinch the title. In the 2022 edition, they were unable to progress beyond the group stage after finishing third in Group C. They seem to have the momentum in this edition, considering their campaign in the group stage.

Ad

Trending

Algeria are among the few teams who are yet to record a defeat in this edition. They opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Uganda before drawing against South Africa 1-1 on matchday two. Two more draws followed: against Guinea 1-1 and against Niger 0-0. Algeria finished second in Group C with six points.

Fennec Foxes are participating in the African Nations Championship for the fourth time, but are yet to lay hands on the trophy. In the previous edition, which Algeria hosted, they had a near miss, as they reached the final and lost to Senegal on penalties. They seem to still have glory in their sights and will fight to progress into the last four.

Ad

Sudan vs Algeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sudan have finished in third place twice in 2011 and 2018.

Sudan have scored five goals and conceded only one so far in this tournament.

Sudan are one of the only three teams to have conceded one goal so far in this competition.

Algeria have scored five goals and conceded two so far in the tournament.

Sudan have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches, while Algeria have won once and drawn four times. Form Guide: Sudan – W-D-D-D-L, Algeria – D-W-D-D-D.

Ad

Sudan vs Algeria Prediction

Sudan will need to replicate their performance against Nigeria in the upcoming meeting against Algeria to stand a chance of progressing.

Algeria have portrayed a high standard on the pitch, both in form and in character, thanks to their reputable domestic league. They are expected to show more.

Algeria are the favorites based on individuality.

Prediction: Sudan 1-2 Algeria

Sudan vs Algeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Algeria to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Algeria to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sudan to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More