Sudan vs DR Congo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Sudan play host to DR Congo at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Group I of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday.

Both sides, who fell to defeat in their group openers, will be looking to bounce back and get their campaign up and running.

Sudan fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mauritania when the sides met in Saturday’s group opener.

They have now failed to win any of their last 16 games across all competitions, losing 10 and claiming six draws in that time.

Sudan’s last win came back in June 2021, when they saw off Libya 1-0 in the Arab Cup qualifiers.

Like the hosts, DR Congo were denied a winning start to their AFCON qualifiers as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Gabon last time out.

Prior to that, they suffered a 5-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Morocco in the World Cup qualifiers back in March.

DR Congo have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games, managing one draw and losing three since a 2-0 win over Benin back in November.

Sudan vs DR Congo Head-To-Head

This will be the seventh-ever meeting between the sides. DR Congo have been utterly dominant in their previous six encounters, picking up fine wins. Sudan have managed just one victory in that time.

Sudan Form Guide: L-D-D-L-L

DR Congo Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Sudan vs DR Congo Team News

Sudan

Siddig Gahdia is a doubt for Sudan after coming off injured in the opening game against Mauritania.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Siddig Gahdia

DR Congo

DR Congo, meanwhile, head into Wednesday with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sudan vs DR Congo Predicted XI

Sudan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed Mustafa; Mustafa Elfadni, Mohamed Abdelgader, Salaheldin Nemer, Mazin Mohamedein; Walieldin Khidir, Ammar Taifour, Abdelrazig Omer; Osman Mokhtar, Mohamed Abdelrahman, Waleed Hamid

DR Congo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joël Kiassumbua; Dieumerci Amale, Nathan Idumba Fasika, Marcel Tisserand, Ngonda Muzinga; Chadrac Akolo, Samuel Bastien, Samuel Moutoussamy, Yoane Wissa; Jackson Muleka, Ben Malango

Sudan vs DR Congo Prediction

Both head into the game in need of a pick-me-up after struggling for results in recent outings. Looking at past results between the sides, DR Congo are firm favourites in this one and we predict they will extend their dominance over the hosts and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Sudan 0-2 DR Congo

