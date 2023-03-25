Sudan vs Gabon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Sudan host Gabon at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman on Monday (March 27) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to avenge their earlier loss.

Gabon beat Sudan 1-0 in Franceville on Thursday (March 22, courtesy of a late goal from Lloyd Palun as the Panthers climbed atop Group I with seven points in three games.

Aiming for a second consecutive appearance at the AFCON, Patrice Neveu's side will edge closer to sealing their berth at the Cote d'Ivoire showpiece with another victory next week.

Sudan, meanwhile, remain third, failing to take advantage of second-placed Mauritania's loss to DR Congo in the other game. The Secretarybirds have three points, one less than the Lions of Chinguetti, and are ahead of Congo on goal-difference.

While Gabon could go with an unchanged lineup, Sudan could tweak their XI, with experienced defender Athar El Tahir likely to get the nod.

Sudan vs Gabon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sudan have never beaten Gabon in four previous meetings, losing thrice.

Gabon have kept a clean sheet in three of their four clashes with Sudan, scoring seven times.

Gabon are unbeaten in 12 games. Their last defeat was in January 2022 (3-0 vs Burkina Faso in a friendly).

The visitors have failed to score in just two games in their last ten.

Gabon have kept a clean sheet in all three of their 2023 AFCON qualifiers - them and Tunisia are the only sides yet to concede after three games.

Sudan are winless in seven games, losing thrice, including their last two.

The hosts have conceded thrice in their last two games (3-1 vs Ghana and 3-0 vs Madagascar).

Sudan vs Gabon Prediction

Sudan's qualification chances will diminish further if they lose, but their form hasn't been good enough lately to predict anything special from them.

Gabon, meanwhile, are building their campaign on the back of a stoic defence, which is working in their favour, despite scoring only twice in three qualifying games.

Barring an implosion, the Panthers should prevail over the Secretarybirds once again.

Prediction: Sudan 0-1 Gabon

Sudan vs Gabon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gabon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5:Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

