Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off this week, with Sudan set to face Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday night in their opening Group D clash.

Sudan are one of the surprise teams to book a spot in the continental competition as they beat South Africa to a second-place finish.

A 2-0 win over Bafana Bafana in the final qualification game saw Sudan secure a place in this edition of the AFCON alongside Ghana in their group.

Sudan's participation marks their ninth appearance in the competition and their first in a decade. They will therefore be looking to prove a point in their return to the prestigious African tournament.

Guinea-Bissau beat Congo 3-0 in their final qualifying clash to secure a third consecutive qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations. Piqueti, Frederic Mendy and Jorginho all got on the scoresheet on the day.

Guinea-Bissau have been knocked out in the group stages of the last two editions of the continental showdown and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. Sudan are winless in both attempts while Guinea-Bissau have won one of those games. The other game ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in the African World Cup Qualifiers back in November. The game ended goalless.

Sudan Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-L-L-W

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau Team News

Sudan

Sudan have a couple of players that have been selected into the national team for the first time. Suliman Zakaria, Alsheikh Muhamed, Sharif Omer and Muhamed Zurga could all make their international debuts at the tournament on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau have no injured or suspended players ahead of their midweek game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI

Sudan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Abu Ashreen; Salaheldin Nemer, Mustafa Abdelgader Karshoum, Elsadig Hassan, Mazen Mohamedein; Mohamed Al Rasheed, Walieldin Khedr, Dhiya Mahjoub; Yasin Hamed, Mohamed Abdelrahman, Algozoli Nooh

Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jonas Mendes; Fali Cande, Fernandy Mendy, Opa Sangate; Nanu, Alfa Semedo, Moreto Cassama, Joao Jaquite; Piqueti, Frederic Mendy, Jorginho

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Sudan go into the competition on Tuesday in rather appalling form. They are winless in 10 straight games across all competitions and have failed to score any goals in their last five.

Similarly, Guinea-Bissau have failed to score any goals in their last four games and have conceded eight goals in that period. They are, however, rated higher than their midweek opponents and should have enough to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Sudan 0-1 Guinea-Bissau

Edited by Peter P