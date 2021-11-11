Sudan vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Sudan and Morocco square off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Friday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They're hoping to put a victory on the board before closing out their campaign.

The Falcons of Jediane are currently at the bottom of Group I with just two points from four games, which they accumulated following back-to-back draws with Guinea last month.

However, it wasn't enough for them to challenge Morocco, who have already sealed their place in the next round, boasting a 100% win record.

The Atlas Lions have cruised through the qualifying campaign so far, inspired by the red-hot form of Ayoub El Kaabi.

The Hatasypor forward has struck four times, which is the joint-most in the African zone behind only Algeria's Islam Slimani (6).

Sudan vs Morocco Head-To-Head

Morocco have won exactly half of their previous eight clashes with Sudan, losing none.

In the reverse fixture in September, the Atlas Lions secured a 2-0 victory.

Sudan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Sudan vs Morocco Team News

Sudan

Captain Akram Al Hadi is likely to keep his place between the sticks, while Seif Teri and Muhamed Abdelrahman will lead the line for the hosts.

Ramadan Agab is gunning for his 50th cap with the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Yaw Ampofo Jr @Yaw_Ampofo_ 🇲🇦The Atlas of of Morocco Head Coach Vahid Halilhodžić has named his squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Sudan and Guinea



▪️Qualified for the playoffs with 12points



▪️Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech still out 🇲🇦The Atlas of of Morocco Head Coach Vahid Halilhodžić has named his squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Sudan and Guinea▪️Qualified for the playoffs with 12points ▪️Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech still out https://t.co/94EfwcLk5U

Morocco

Head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has named a strong 23-man squad to finish the job.

Ayoub El Kaabi, their top-scorer of the campaign with four goals, has been recalled and he'll get the chance to add some more to his tally.

Sevilla duo Munir El Haddadi and Youssef En-Nesyri are also available to provide more attacking firepower.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has once again been overlooked, with the Bosnian coach keeping him out of the squad after their fall-out earlier this year.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hakim Ziyech

Sudan vs Morocco Predicted XI

Sudan (4-4-2): Akram Al Hadi; Salah Nimer, Faris Abdalla, Ahmad Wadah, Mohamed Ering; Amir Kamal, Atahir El Tahir, Walieldin Safour, Ramadan Agab; Muhamed Abdelrahman, Seif Teri.

Morocco (4-1-3-2): Yassine Bounou; Soufiane Chakla, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Souffian El Karouani; Sofyan Amrabat; Achraf Hakimi, Ilias Chair, Aymen Barkok; Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Sudan vs Morocco Prediction

Morocco have been a cut above the rest in Group I, boasting a highly talented squad.

Sudan, winless after four games, are unlikely to trouble this swashbuckling outfit. We expect Morocco to continue their 100% win record this week.

Prediction: Sudan 0-2 Morocco

Edited by Peter P