Sudan and Niger lock horns at the Juba Stadium in South Sudan for their opening game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Ghana and Angola in Group F.

Ranked 121st in the world, Sudan are looking to mark a return to the AFCON next year after missing out on this year's showpiece in Ivory Coast. They won just twice in six qualifier games to finish at the bottom of Group I, seeing their progression hopes quashed with a whimper.

But lately, their form has improved. The Falcons of Jediane have won four times in six official games this year, including their last two World Cup qualifiers. With 10 points in four games, Sudan are currently leading the race to seal their place for the 2026 showpiece, even sitting two points ahead of African giants, Senegal.

Head coach James Appiah has named 27 players for this month's double-header against Niger and Angola, including experienced forwards Muhamed Abdelrahman and Seif Teiri, who have 24 goals between them.

Al-Merrikh defender Musa Altayeb is the only uncapped player in the squad.

On the other hand, Niger have not had much luck in reaching the AFCON finals following their back-to-back qualifications in 2012 and 2013. As much as the Menas would like to end their wait, their form so far this year doesn't inspire much hope.

In four games, they've won just once, and it was awarded to them by FIFA after Congo refused to travel for their home match against Niger in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Sudan vs Niger Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between the sides in history.

Besides the 3-0 win awarded by FIFA, Niger have not officially won any games this year, losing to Senegal and Togo in back-to-back games before a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso.

In six official games this year, Sudan have won four times, including their most recent two World Cup qualifiers, and lost twice.

Sudan vs Niger Prediction

Sudan have produced a surprisingly good run of form since last year, including in the World Cup qualifiers, and will look to channel that momentum to reach next year's showpiece.

Niger do not appear to be in good shape right now, and we expect this to end in a home win for Sudan.

Prediction: Sudan 2-1 Niger

Sudan vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sudan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

