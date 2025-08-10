Sudan vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2025

Sudan and Nigeria face off at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City on Tuesday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, as both sides look for their first win of the campaign. Ranked 110th in the world, the Falcons of Jediane drew their opening game 1-1 against Congo.

Musa Hussien fired them in front after 29 minutes, and it seemed like that was enough to earn them all three points, but Carly Ekongo equalized with only four minutes of normal time left.

With a point in the bag, Sudan are currently third in Group D and need a win to boost their progression hopes. Nigeria are right behind them in fourth place after losing to Senegal in their first match.

The Super Eagles had managed to keep their rivals at bay for a good 75 minutes before Christian Gomis broke the deadlock for the Senegalese, which earned them all three points.

Making their first appearance in the Championship since 2018, Nigeria have a good record at the tournament, progressing from the group stages twice in three previous attempts. In 2016, the West African giants bowed out in the first round after winning just once in the group stages.

Sudan vs Nigeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 clashes between the sides in history, with Nigeria winning nine times and losing to Sudan just twice.

After winning their first-ever fixture in November 1963, Sudan next beat Nigeria directly in 2014, following a run of 10 winless games.

The Super Eagles have won their last three clashes against the Falcons of Jediane.

The sides are meeting for the first time since January 2022.

Nigeria are ranked 44th in the world, whereas Sudan are 110th, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Sudan vs Nigeria Prediction

Nigeria boast a good record against Sudan and will be confident of their chances here too. The Super Eagles may have lost their first game, but this is a side with a great history across international tournaments, and one can expect them to pick themselves up here and get going again.

Sudan won't go down without a fight, but may still go down, nonetheless.

Prediction: Sudan 0-1 Nigeria

Sudan vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

