Sudan vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2025 

Sudan and Senegal battle it out on Tuesday in the 2024 African Nations Championship as both sides have their sights on the knockout stages. The teams are locked on four points each after two group fixtures, but Sudan lead Senegal on goal difference.

Following a 1-1 draw with Congo on the opening day, the Falcons of Jediane crushed Nigeria 4-0 in their next match to make their intent clear.

An own goal from Leonard Ngenge got the balling rolling before Walieldin Khidir doubled their advantage from the penalty spot minutes before halftime.

Abdel Raouf then added two more after the break as Sudan sent Nigeria packing from the championship, while boosting their own progression hopes.

Now in the final group match, a draw would be enough for them to progress. However, if Congo beat Nigeria by a big margin, then it could see Sudan lose top spot, although it's highly unlikely given the former's own struggles.

Meanwhile, Senegal began on a winning note as they beat Nigeria 1-0, courtesy of a late goal from Christian Gomis, before salvaging a late 1-1 draw with Congo on matchday two.

The Lions of Teranga can also qualfy for the quarter-finals with a draw, unless Congo don't win their game against Nigeria. A win would see them usurp Sudan into pole position and progress as Group D winners.

Sudan vs Senegal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in history, with Senegal going unbeaten in all of them and winning thrice.

The only draw between these sides came earlier this year in March when Sudan and Senegal drew 0-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Sudan are unbeaten in their last eight international games since a 4-0 loss to Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November last year.

Both sides are playing in the Championship for the fourth time in their history.

Sudan vs Senegal Prediction

This is a top-of-the-table clash between Sudan and Senegal, and it could be a tense one but low on goals as neither side would want to lose the match and jeopardize their progression chances.

Therefore, a draw could be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Sudan 1-1 Senegal

Sudan vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

