Sudan vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Sudan will take on Senegal at Mandela National Stadium in the African Nations Championship on Friday. Both teams are set to play their final game of this edition.

Sudan vs Senegal Preview

Both sides may still be rueing their elimination from the race to the final, but there is still a medal at stake. The winner of this third-place match will go home with bronze. However, the most important factor to consider at this stage is the state of mind of each team ahead of their final meeting in this tournament.

Sudan and Madagascar were engaged in a fiercely contested semi-final that ended goalless at full-time, but the Islanders prevailed in extra time 1-0. After five appearances in the African Nations Championship, a third place wasn’t Sudan’s objective ahead of this edition. However, they will likely use it to further their preparation for the 2025 Afcon.

Senegal, the defending champions, will not be defending their title – their first and only. They were knocked out by Morocco in a gruelling semi-final that stretched into a penalty shootout, ending 5-3 in favour of the North Africans. Senegal, a team to beat, could be more emotionally impacted by the semi-final setbacks than Sudan.

The Teranga Lions and Falcons of Jediane have a fresh memory of each other, having met recently in the group stage. They faced off against each other in Group D’s last match, which ended in a goalless draw. Both teams finished atop the group on five points each.

Sudan vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sudan have suffered only one defeat in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Sudan have scored six goals and conceded four in their last five matches in all competitions.

Sudan have won the third-place match twice – in 2011 and 2018.

Senegal and Sudan have met twice so far in the African Nations Championship, with both games ending goalless.

Sudan have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five matches, while Senegal have won twice and drawn thrice. Form Guide: Sudan – D-W-D-D-L, Senegal – W-D-D-W-D.

Sudan have played two extra-time games so far, in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, which could amount to enormous fatigue.

Senegal could make a statement if they get over their semi-final disappointment in time before they step onto the pitch for this clash.

Senegal are the favorites based on individuality.

Prediction Sudan 1-2 Senegal

Sudan vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Senegal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Senegal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sudan to score - Yes

