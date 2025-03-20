Sudan vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Sudan will square off against Senegal at Benina Martyrs Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Saturday. Both teams have been unbeaten in the four games in the campaign thus far and the hosts have a two-point lead over the Lions of Teranga at the top of the Group B standings.

Falcons of Jediane last met rivals South Sudan in the World Cup qualifiers in June and registered a 3-0 away win. They met Ethiopia in the African Nations Championship qualification phase in December and recorded a 4-1 win on aggregate. They warmed up for this match with a goalless draw in a friendly against Oman last week.

The visitors played Mauritania in their previous World Cup qualifying match in June and recorded a 1-0 away win. They extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 12 games with a 4-1 win on aggregate over Liberia in the African Nations Championship qualification phase in December.

Sudan vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met thrice in all competitions. The visitors have a 100% record in these meetings. They last met in the AFCON qualifiers in 2018 and the Lions of Teranga registered a 4-0 win on aggregate.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets.

Sudan are unbeaten in their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording three consecutive wins. They have kept four clean sheets in that period.

Senegal have lost just one of their last 10 away games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording five wins.

Both teams have conceded one goal in four games in the ongoing qualifying campaign and the Falcons of Jediane have outscored the visitors 7-6 in four games.

Sudan vs Senegal Prediction

Falcons of Jediane have lost just one of their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers. They are on a three-game winning streak in the qualifiers while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have failed to score in three meetings against the visitors and will look to improve upon that record.

Lions de la Téranga are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions, recording nine wins. They have lost just one of their last 21 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Assane Diao, Antoine Mendy, Yehvann Diouf, Ilay Camara, Cheikh Niasse, and Richard Sagna have been included in the squad headlined by regulars like Sadio Mané, Idrissa Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Boulaye Dia.

While both teams have been in good touch, the visitors have a 100% record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sudan 1-2 Senegal

Sudan vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Senegal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

