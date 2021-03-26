Sudan vs South Africa prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 

Sudan will host South Africa at the Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum on Sunday in a make-or-break 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The home side come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 victory away to Sao Tome and Principe. Goals in each half from Mohammed Abdel-Rahman and Saifeldin Malik Bakhit gave the Falcons all three points.

South Africa shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana on home soil. Quickfire goals at the start of the second half from Mohamed Kudus and Percy Tau ensured that the sides could not be separated.

That draw was enough for the West African nation to secure their spot in the AFCON next year. This was due to their superior head-to-head record against Sudan and South Africa.

By contrast, the latter two are separated by just one point. In many ways, this is a direct knockout fixture for the final qualification spot from Group C.

While a draw will be enough for the visitors, Sudan need all three points to book their place in Cameroon.

Sudan vs South Africa Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on three occasions in the past and South Africa have a 100% record against the east Africans.

Bafana Bafana were victorious in all three previous meetings, including their first leg Group C clash in September 2019. Lebogang Phiri's strike on the stroke of halftime gave the hosts all three points.

Sudan form guide: W-W-L-D-L

South Africa form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Sudan vs South Africa Team News

Sudan

Coach Hubert Velud called up 26 players for his latest international fixtures. Captain and goalkeeper Akram El Hadi Salim headlined the squad.

The team is made up predominantly of players based in the Sudanese Premier League, with just two players plying their trade on foreign shores.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

South Africa

Coach Molefi Ntseki has a complement of 23 players, with Brighton and Hove Albion forward Percy Tau leading the charge.

Forward Kermit Erasmus suffered an ankle sprain while in action for Mamelodi Sundowns. Bradley Grobler was also excluded from the squad with an injury.

Midfielder Andile Jali pulled up with a groin problem and had to be substituted 24 minutes into the clash with Ghana. The Mamelodi Sundowns man is a doubt for the fixture in Khartoum.

Injury: Kermit Erasmus, Bradley Grobler, Andile Jali

Suspension: None

Sudan vs South Africa Predicted XI

Sudan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Akram El Hadi Salim (GK); Amir Kamal, Faris Abdallah, Samawal Merghani, Athar El Tahir; Nasr Eldin El Shigail, Abuaagla Abdalla, Walieldin Khidir, Sharaf Eldin Shiboub; Siefeldin Malik Mohamed Abdelrahman

South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ronwen Williams (GK); Thulani Hlatshwayo, Thapelo Morena, Mosa Lebusa, Innocent Maela; Rivaldo Coetzee, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari; Percy Tau, Lebo Maboe, Themba Zwane

Sudan vs South Africa Prediction

Given that a lot is riding on the outcome of this game, both sides are likely to apply caution in their play, rather than go in search of goals. Sudan tend to have a relatively strong record at home but South Africa have enough in their arsenal to get the job done.

The hosts' need for a victory could play into Bafana Bafana's hands but Ntseki knows the danger of sitting back and trying to play for a draw. We are predicting the two sides will cancel each other out, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sudan 1-1 South Africa