Sudan vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Sudan take on neighbors South Sudan at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in neutral Libya on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 113th in the world, the Falcons of Jediane have emerged as the biggest surprise in Group B, sitting atop the standings following an impressive run.

Ad

In five games, the north African side have won thrice and drawn twice to collect 11 points, one more than DR Congo who are in second.

As things stand, Sudan are heading to the World Cup for the first time ever, an unbelievable prospect for a country that's currently mired in political turmoil.

Though goals have been hard to come by, the side have built their campaign on the back of a stoic defense that has leaked just one goal so far.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this week, their surge hit a glass ceiling as Senegal held them to a goalless stalemate, but Sudan remain in good stead right now.

By contrast, South Sudan are right at the bottom with just two points in five games and have yet to win a single match in their qualifying campaign. Both their points came courtesy of draws against Mauritania and Togo on matchday two and three.

The Bright Stars were involved in their first game of the month earlier this week when DR Congo beat them 1-0, as Theo Bongonda's strike in the added minutes of the opening stanza was enough to down their rivals.

Ad

Sudan vs South Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three clashes between the sides in the past, with Sudan going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

Sudan and South Sudan drew their first meeting in November 2015, a 0-0 stalemate in the CECAFA Cup.

The Falcons of Jediane are winless in their last five official games but have drawn their most recent three (all 0-0).

After going three games without a loss, South Sudan have suffered defeats in their next two: 3-0 vs South Africa and 1-0 vs DR Congo.

Ad

Sudan vs South Sudan Prediction

Sudan are the favorites to prevail here, given their head-to-head record against their rivals and their splendid run in the qualifying campaign thus far. The Bright Stars have flattered to deceive big time and may go down once again.

Prediction: Sudan 2-0 South Sudan

Sudan vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sudan to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback