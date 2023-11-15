Sudan vs Togo Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023

Sudan and Togo lock horns at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, Libya on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 130th in the world, it's been a tough year for Sudan. The Secretarybirds have played 12 games in 2023, but have won only twice. One of those wins was in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as the North African side beat Gabon 1-0.

However, it eventually proved worthless as Sudan finished third in Group I of the qualifiers and failed to book their place in the tournament. In the African Nations Championship before that, James Kwesi Appiah's side lost both their group matches.

For the World Cup qualifiers, Appiah has called up 33 players for this month's double-header against Togo and DR Congo. Mohamed Eisa, Abo Eisa and Jusif Ali, all forwards, are the only three players uncapped in the squad.

Togo have enjoyed a better run in this calendar year in comparison. The Sparrowhawks began with a 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the AFCON qualifiers, followed by a 1-1 draw against the same side, a few days later.

Paulo Duarte's side have since won three games in a row, a 2-0 win over Lesotho in a friendly and then a pair of AFCON qualifier wins over Eswatini and Cape Verde.

Ranked 112th in the world, Togo have the momentum in their favor and will look to begin their journey towards a maiden World Cup appearance on a winning note.

Sudan vs Togo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Sudan and Togo.

In their only previous meeting, Togo and Sudan drew 1-1 in a friendly on 12 October 2020.

Togo are looking to win their fourth game in a row.

Having lost 2-1 to Libya in their last clash, Sudan could see consecutive losses for the third time this year.

Having failed to win their last two games, Sudan could also see three winless games for the third time this year.

Togo's Kevin Denkey has scored in their last three international games.

Sudan vs Togo Prediction

Sudan have played more games than Togo but have gone through the motions. Their defense, in particular, has been shaky and Togo have the tools to pile more misery on them.

Prediction: Sudan 0-2 Togo

Sudan vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Togo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No