Sudtirol vs Bari Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29, 2023

Sudtirol host Bari at Stadio Marco Druso in the Serie B promotion playoffs on Monday (May 29).

The hosts dispatched Reggina 1-0 in the promotion playoffs preliminary round to set up a date with Bari in the semifinals. Bari, meanwhile, skipped the preliminary round after finishing third in the Serie B regular season behind already promoted Frosinone and Genoa. The third spot is up for grabs.

The Biancorossi are hoping to earn qualification to the top flight for the first time. Finishing sixth with 58 points in Serie B’s regular season was in itself a remarkable achievement for the hosts, who were making their debut. Bari won the last meeting between the sides 1-0 at the Stadio Marco Druso last month.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in search of their first Serie A qualification since 2010-11. Bari have been bouncing between the lower leagues since then, winning the Serie C in 2021-22 and Serie D in 2018-19. They wrapped up the regular season with a 4-3 defeat to Genoa, who return to Serie A following last season’s relegation.

Bari will look to keep themselves in the tie before the return leg at home. They have won twice in their last five away games, drawing once and losing twice and are unbeaten in five outings at home. However, Sudtirol have been good as well at home, losing once in five meetings.

Sudtirol vs Bari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with each side prevailing once, while one game ended in a draw.

Sudtirol’s main weakness has been their modest yields in front of goal. They have scored just four times in eight games.

Sudtirol have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Bari have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away games.

Sudtirol have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Bari have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Sudtirol – W-L-D-W-D; Bari – L-W-D-D-W.

Sudtirol vs Bari Prediction

While Sudtirol have not been scoring too many, they have not been conceding much as well, thanks to goalkeeper Giacomo Poluzzi, who boasts 15 clean sheets. He ranks third in the season charts.

Meanwhile, Moroccan-born attacker Walid Cheddira has been a game-changer for Bari this term, netting 17 times to place third in the chart. Sudtirol should claim a slender win due to their home advantage and form of their goalkeeper.

Prediction: Sudtirol 2-1 Bari

Sudtirol vs Bari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sudtirol

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sudtirol to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bari to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes