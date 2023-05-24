Sudtirol vs Reggina Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26th 2023

Sudtirol will welcome Reggina to the Stadio Druso in the preliminary round of the Serie B Playoffs on Friday.

The hosts finished sixth in the league table, eight points ahead of the seventh-placed visitors. They have just one win in their last eight league outings and suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Modena in their final game of the season.

The visitors' quest for a place in the playoffs came down to the wire as Luigi Canotto scored in the fourth minute of added time to secure the crucial three points for his side. Venezia and Palermo dropped points in their final games, which also worked in their favor.

The hosts qualified for the first time in Serie B this season and have never played in the Italian top flight. The visitors last played in Serie A in 2009.

Either side will have to go through three rounds of qualification to fight for just one spot up for grabs in the Serie A next season.

Lega B @Lega_B



Ecco il programma completo dei playoff di



Chi sarà la terza promossa? Sei squadre pronte a darsi battaglia per l’ultimo posto che vale la promozione inEcco il programma completo dei playoff di #SerieBKT Chi sarà la terza promossa? Sei squadre pronte a darsi battaglia per l’ultimo posto che vale la promozione in 🅰️Ecco il programma completo dei playoff di #SerieBKT Chi sarà la terza promossa? https://t.co/8gM4PtrgnN

Sudtirol vs Reggina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in Serie B this season. Both teams recorded home wins in the league meetings with Sudtirol coming out on top at Friday's venue in January.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in just one of their last eight league games. At home, they have seen under 2.5 goals in their last seven games.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their last six games and have failed to score in three games in that period as well.

The visitors have just one win in their last nine away games in Serie B.

The hosts have the sixth-worst attacking record in Serie B this season (38 goals). On the flip side, they have the third-best defensive record, conceding 34 goals.

Sudtirol vs Reggina Prediction

Tirolesi are the first team from the Alto Adige region to play in Serie B and are hopeful of becoming the first one to play in Serie A. They suffered just one defeat at home in Serie B games in 2023 and are expected to enjoy a solid outing in this match.

Gli Amaranto have been inconsistent recently, suffering three defeats and picking up a couple of wins in their last five league outings. They suffered a 2-1 defeat at Friday's venue in January and, considering their poor away form, we expect them to suffer another defeat.

Prediction: Sudtirol 2-1 Reggina

Sudtirol vs Reggina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sudtirol to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes