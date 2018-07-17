SUFC appoints Christopher Mendis as Assistant Coach

Bengaluru, 05 July, 2018: Bengaluru’s first privately-owned football club, South United FC, have appointed Christopher Mendis as their new Assistant Coach. Mendis brings to the table 12 years of experience.

Christopher Mendis, New Assistant Coach, SUFC

Hailing from a sports family, the new assistant coach has trained the Under 15 Ozone Group Football Academy students. He was responsible for training many players who later got selected in the Indian team.

Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Mendis said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of SUFC as I am about to enter a new chapter of my coaching career which comes with its own set of challenges. My plan is to take SUFC to new heights over the next couple of years and work towards helping them achieve what they are capable of.” Mr. Mendis aims at improving the skills and techniques of each player at SUFC while adopting the German system of development.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pranav Trehan, CEO, South United FC, said, “We are looking forward to Mr. Mendis being a part of SUFC. His experience and dedication towards football is the reason we believe that he would be a great coach for the team. I, along with my team, welcome him to our SUFC family."

Mendis has been playing football since his childhood. At a later stage, he joined a sports hostel in Bangalore, participated in various tournaments, and went on to play for the Mohun Bagan Youth Team. His greatest inspiration has been Mr. Dayanand, HAL player, against whom he played a match in his early days of football.

About South United Football Club

South United is a professional football club based in Bangalore and formed in August 2012. The club plays in the Bangalore Super Division and has also participated in the I-League Division 2. South United won their premier victory at Kolhapur with the prestigious Kedari Redekar United Cup by beating Pune FC. The team comprises of all Indians with the average age being 21 years.

The club was formed with the aim of becoming a platform for India’s young footballers making it the club of choice for the Indian football fan. Through their business models, South United FC are creating a Sustainable Sporting Ecosystem. This will help create a professional pathway where all players can train with quality facilities and expertise, to play to the best of their potential.