SUI vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 2nd, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another set of knock-out games this weekend as Spain lock horns with Switzerland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this week and will need to step up in this match.

Switzerland pulled off one of the most important victories in their history as they stunned France to reach the quarterfinals. The Swiss are a robust outfit and could give their opponents a run for their money this weekend.

Spain, on the other hand, have shown tremendous improvement over the past week and have scored ten goals in their last two matches at Euro 2020. La Furia Roja have a unique blend of youth and experience and could potentially pull a few surprises this summer.

Squads to choose from

Switzerland (SUI)

Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer; Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer; Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber

Spain (SPN)

David de Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez; Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta; Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Busquets, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore; Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri

Predicted Playing XIs

Switzerland (SUI)

Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi; Steven Zuber, Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria; Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Spain (SPN)

Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Koke; Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

Match Details

Match: Switzerland (SUI) vs Spain (SPN), UEFA Euro 2020 Quarterfinal match

Date: 2nd July 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

Switzerland (SUI) vs Spain (SPN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Spain's defenders have been among the goals at Euro 2020 with both Aymeric Laporte and Cesar Azpilicueta finding the back of the net over the past week. Jordi Alba was benched against Croatia and should return to the team for this match.

Switzerland have a few concerns to address at the moment and with Granit Xhaka suspended, Xherdan Shaqiri will have to bear much of the creative burden for this team. Haris Seferovic scored a brace against France and is an excellent choice going into this match.

Spain have their own prolific striker in Alvaro Morata and the Juventus man scored an exceptional goal against Croatia in extra time. Ferran Torres was virtually unplayable on the day and is a must-have in this team.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Switzerland to pull off yet another upset this week.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Yann Sommer; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Koke, Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Ferran Torres (VC), Alvaro Morata (C)

Captain: Alvaro Morata (SPN), Vice-Captain: Ferran Torres (SPN)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Remo Freuler, Pablo Sarabia, Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic (C), Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata (VC)

Captain: Haris Seferovic (SUI), Vice-Captain: Alvaro Morata (SPN)

