5 Transfers that shocked the world this summer

Buffon joined PSG on a free transfer

The transfer window has entered its home stretch and there have been a number of shrewd acquisitions in addition to those which raised eyebrows.

This year sees the Premier League transfer window slam shut on the 9th of August while it remains open for the rest of the world till the 31st.

Premier League clubs, as is the norm, have brought in a lot of players through their door. The La Liga clubs have also been quick on their feet and have tried to fill the gaps in their squad. Meanwhile, the clubs in Italy have gone big to try and assemble a squad capable of challenging on the continental front.

With the clubs working against the clock, trying to get their deals over the line, it is appropriate that we look at the transfer dealings that have taken place thus far.

A fair share of surprises has come our way and the season ahead has a very different look than what one would have envisaged. An exciting and unpredictable transfer window has raised the stakes for the season ahead and we can’t wait for it to start.

Through this article, we would look at five such transfers this summer that shocked the footballing world to its core.

Lee Grant in action vs AC Milan in the International Champions Cup

5. Lee Grant to Manchester United

Manchester United signed Lee Grant from the recently relegated Stoke City for an undisclosed fee, as per Sky Sports. At 35 years old, Grant does not represent an upgrade on Sergio Romero. Hence, this transfer left a lot of football fans and pundits scratching their heads.

Grant started his professional career at Derby County in 2002. Despite being capped at various age groups for England, he never showcased the required quality to earn a call-up to the senior side. It was only after his move to Stoke City in 2016 that people started to take notice of him. Though he came up with a few men of the match performances, most notably at Old Trafford against the Red Devils, he is not a goalkeeper cut out for Manchester United. Though he amassed 30 Premier League appearances in the 2016-17 season, he appeared only thrice in the season gone by.

Even in the pre-season games, he hasn't painted a very solid picture between the sticks for Manchester United. This leads those at Old Trafford to question why he was signed altogether.

In Lee Grant, Manchester United have signed a squad player which would help them send Pereira out on loan. However, they should’ve been a bit more ambitious and tried to land a better goalie to challenge Romero as the ‘cup’ keeper. These factors in addition to the fact that Grant is 35 years old, make the transfer as baffling as any this summer.

